East Mississippi under flash flood watch

East Mississippi could see heavy amounts of rains and potential flooding over the next two days.
According to the National Weather Service in Jackson, the area is under a flash flood watch until 1 p.m. Saturday.
On Saturday, there will be heavy rain during the day before tapering off later in the day. Sunday is expected to be dry.
John Moore, a meteorologist with NWS, said that as of Friday morning, most of Mississippi, including Vicksburg and the Gulf Coast, is under a flash flood watch and has had three to five inches of rain.
Moore said a cold front will move through the area on Saturday, and temperatures will drop to the lower 50s.
The state was in a drought but the amount of rain over the last few days has improved the drought conditions in the state, Moore said.
Moore encouraged drivers to turn around if they see barricaded roadways or puddles of water.
Odie Barrett, interim director of the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency, said the office is monitoring the forecast over the weekend to watch for potential flooding. Barrett also advised drivers to slow down because speeding on slick roads can cause cars to hydroplane.
