East Mississippi under flash flood watch starting Wednesday evening

A flash flood watch is in effect from Wednesday evening until 10 a.m. Thursday for several counties in East Mississippi.
The National Weather Service in Jackson issued the watch, which covers Kemper, Lauderdale, Leake, Neshoba, and Newton counties. Several inches of rainfall are likely.
A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding, which could cause a significant threat to life or property.
