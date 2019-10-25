East Mississippi could see heavy rain and potential flooding over the weekend.
According to the National Weather Service in Jackson, the area is under a flash flood watch until 1 p.m. Saturday.
On Saturday, there will be heavy rain during the day before tapering off later in the day. Sunday is expected to be dry.
John Moore, a meteorologist with NWS, said a cold front will move through the area on Saturday, and temperatures will drop to the lower 50s.
The National Weather Service reported Friday afternoon that a tropical depression could bring flooding and severe storms through early Saturday.
Rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches are expected with some localized higher amounts possible, according to the NWS.
The main threat will be severe thunderstorms capable of producing straight line wind damage and isolated tornadoes.
The state was in a drought but the amount of rain over the last few days has improved the drought conditions in the state, Moore said.
Moore encouraged drivers to turn around if they see barricaded roadways or puddles of water.
Odie Barrett, interim director of the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency, said the office is monitoring the forecast over the weekend to watch for potential flooding. Barrett also advised drivers to slow down because speeding on slick roads can cause cars to hydroplane.
Events celebrating David Ruffin, one of the singers of The Temptations, will proceed as planned on Saturday in Meridian, said Laura Carmichael, the city's community development and cultural affairs director.
The festivities begin at 11 a.m. with the unveiling of a star at the The Max at 2155 Front Street. Then, a parade led by the “Sonic Boom of the South,” Jackson State University Marching Band, will travel to the corner of Eighth Street and 24th Avenue where at noon, David Ruffin Boulevard will be unveiled.
A celebration featuring Love Undercover and a David Ruffin musical tribute is planned for 1-7 p.m. at the Temple Theater. The celebration had been planned for the lawn at city hall but was moved inside because of the weather.
