Residents in East Mississippi can expect the weather to be chilly for the next few days.
A cold front brought lower temperatures to the area Sunday night, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Nicholas Fenner.
A freeze warning is in effect from 9 p.m. Monday until 10 a.m. on Tuesday, he said. Tuesday afternoon is expected to be a bit warmer, with highs in the lower 50s, he said. After Tuesday, daytime highs will be in the 50s, and nighttime lows will be in the 30s and 40s, Fenner said. There is also a slight chance of rain Wednesday evening and Thursday.
Another cold front is expected to pass through before temperatures rise to the lower 60s next Monday, he said.
