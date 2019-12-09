East Mississippi students thrive at Mississippi School for Math and Science

For Aabha Mantri, attending the Mississippi School for Math and Science is not only helping her prepare for the future, but giving her a once in a lifetime opportunity.
Even though her classwork is challenging, she still feels like the school in Columbus is preparing her for college.
“I wanted to have a jump start on my courses,” she said.
Mantri, who attended Northeast Lauderdale High, is one of five Lauderdale County students accepted to the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science for the 2019-2020 school year.
Others include Ayden Garcia and Colby Brown from West Lauderdale, Anh Huynh Minh Nguyen from Southeast Lauderdale and Kaia Grace Wiliams from Northeast.
The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science is the state's only public residential high school focused on STEM education. It's specifically designed to meet the needs of the state’s most academically gifted and talented students, according to a news release.
Mantri, a junior, applied to the school after hearing about it from a friend. She submitted her application, which required an essay and a teacher recommendation, a week before it was due.
“I was thinking about it," she said. "But then I went on the website and said, 'Wow, their classes are so much cooler'.”
One thing Mantri likes about the school is the freedom and sense of independence it gives her.
“It is so cool to get up and go to places by yourself," she said. "You have so much freedom in the choices you make."
Attending the school feels like being in college, she says, because she can eat when she wants and has a roommate. She likes having a friend to catch up with after a long day.
“At the end of the day, it's good to have someone to talk to,” she said.
One thing Mantri had to get used to was her schedule. On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, she has a full day of seven or eight classes. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, she has fewer classes, as those days are for labs.
Outside of the classroom, Mantri stays busy participating in clubs such as volleyball, dance and knitting.
Cloe Holdiness said the work at MSMS is more challenging than it was at her previous school, Enterprise High.
“I never had to study there like I do at MSMS,” said Holdiness, who had to learn time management skills when she got to the school.
Kaia Williams said that since moving to MSMS, she's had to adjust to the tougher coursework, as well as living at a boarding school. Even though she misses her friends at Northeast, she's grateful for the opportunity to attend the school.
“I applied to MSMS because I felt like it would be a really good opportunity," Williams said. "I wanted to be in an environment tailored for learning and around people who were passionate about their studies.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.