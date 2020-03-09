Four counties in East Mississippi had the wettest February in 30 years, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's National Centers for Environmental Information.
Records show 9.84 inches of rain fell in Lauderdale County, more than four inches above the average for the month.
The county record for precipitation dates back to 1961.
In Newton and Kemper Counties, last month's rainfall totals exceeded 10 inches.
Neshoba County had nearly 12 inches of rainfall in February.
Mississippi had its wettest winter in 37 years, according to the data.
The rain total for Meridian over the past three months is 24.4 inches, the National Weather Service in Jackson reported last week.
January had 9.31 inches, February had 9.88 inches and the first four days of March saw 5.21 inches.
East Mississippi has a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms from Tuesday through Thursday, said Nicholas Fenner, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Jackson.
Bianca Moorman contributed reporting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.