East Mississippi schools see dip in ACT scores, following statewide trend

Schools in East Mississippi saw a decrease in ACT scores for the 2018-2019 school year, following a national and statewide trend.
According to the Mississippi Department of Education, the average score for juniors decreased from 17.8 in 2018 to 17.6 in 2019.
The percentage of juniors meeting the benchmark scores for all four tested ACT subjects remained flat at 9 percent from 2018 to 2019. Average scores for Mississippi public school students who graduated in 2019 decreased from 18.3 to 18.1.
The national average ACT score for all students in the class of 2019, which includes public and private school students, was 20.7, down from 20.8 in 2018.
ACT scores nationwide have dropped in recent years as the population of students taking the test has broadened, according to the MDE.
Ken Hardy, director of curriculum, assessment and accountability for Lauderdale County Schools, said the district saw a dip in scores, but its numbers remain above the state average.
For example, Clarkdale High School's composite average dipped slighly from 20.7 for the 2017-2018 school year to 20.6 in 2018-2019.
Hardy credited parental involvement and good teachers for the high ACT scores. Last school year, the district began to expose ACT material to ninth graders, and paid for every freshman to take a mastery prep true score test, which is a practice ACT, he said.
The test is similar to the pre-ACT test given to sophomores. The district also offers an online program called ACT Academy.
Juniors also have ACT prep time built into their day, and teachers include it during daily classroom lessons, he said.
Meridian Public Schools
Meridian High School saw a slight decrease in its composite average on the ACT, from 15.1 in 2018 to 14.5 in 2019.
MHS Principal Victor Hubbard said that last school year, consultants were brought in to help staff and students prepare for the ACT.
The district is also providing training for teachers, targeting the areas of geometry and English III, which are a big focus on the ACT.
Hubbard said the district is hosting boot camps and weekend tutorials, and providing ACT materials. Teachers also start the day with ACT questions, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.