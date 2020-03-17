East Mississippi schools, agencies and businesses offer meals for students

Schools, agencies and businesses around East Mississippi are offering meals to students while schools are closed during the COVID-19 crisis.
The Meridian Public School District partnered with the The Boys and Girls Club to offer grab and go lunches from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club at 1717 45th Ave. and the Boys and Girls Club at Velma Young Park, 1530 24th St.
All children 18 and under can receive a lunch at no cost. Children must be present to receive a meal.
Velma Young Community Center staffer Ericka Bell was busy Tuesday helping deliver the meals, which include a sandwich and fruit.
“It’s always a good thing to bless everyone else with a helping hand, and not just think about yourself,” she said. “It is just not about you.”
Lauderdale County Schools have not announced a meal distribution plan.
The Enterprise School District is offering free to-go breakfast and lunch to all students under 18 from 11.a.m - noon through Friday at the high school cafeteria. No eating is allowed on campus.
The Newton Municipal School District provides free to-go lunches for children ages 18 and under, including infants and toddlers from 11-12:30 through Friday at all school cafeterias. Adults may purchase a meal for $4. No eating is allowed on campus.
The Union Public School District offers to-go meals, from 10:30 a.m. - noon at Union High School. The meals are free for anyone 18 years old and younger, including infants and toddlers. Children do not have to be UPSD students and no identification is required, but children must be present to receive a meal. Adult meals are $3.50 (cash only).
Neshoba County Schools offers to-go meals, from 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Neshoba Elementary School. The meals are free for anyone 18 years old and younger, including infants and toddlers. Children do not have to be NCSD students. Adult meals are $3.50 (cash only).
Drive-thru lunches for Choctaw Tribal Schools students can be picked up at 11 a.m. through Friday at their respective schools.
The Kemper County School District is providing free to-go meals to all children 18 years and under from 10 a.m. - noon at both East Kemper Elementary and West Kemper Elementary through Friday.
The Quitman School District will being serving free lunch Thursday for all children 18.
A child must be present to receive their lunch and no more than 10 people can be in a receiving line at one time. Meals are offered at the following locations:
Quitman High School Cafeteria: 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Bus #1 Quail Run Apartments: 10:30 a.m. – 11:05 a.m.
McKenzie Apartments: 11:15 a.m. – 11:50 a.m.
Piggly Wiggly: 11:55 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Bus #2 Desoto Fire Department 10:30 a.m. – 11:05 a.m.
Shubuta Fire Department 11:15 a.m. – 11:50 a.m.
Shubuta Apartments 11:55 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Bus #3 Carmichael Fire Department 10:30 a.m. – 11:25 a.m.
Theadville Fire Department 11:35 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Bus #4 Pachuta Library 10:30 a.m. – 11:25 a.m.
Beaverdam Fire Department 11:35 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Wesley House
Families can stop at the Wesley House at 1520 Eighth Ave. from 1 -4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Adults must present identification and will receive a food bag for children in their care. Quantities may be limited and food will be distributed based on availability.
The Wesley House will also distribute its regular family food bags on a drive thru basis. from 9 a.m. - noon daily and from 1- 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The clothes closet at the Wesley House will be closed for at least the next two weeks and will reopen to the public when it is safe to do so.
Other assistance will be handled on a case-by-case basis via fax and email. For more information, contact the Christian Relief Office at 601-485-4736 for this help. Donations may be sent to the Wesley House, P.O. box 1207, Meridian, MS 3930.
Cash Saver on Frontage Meridian is offering free breakfast and sack lunches to children. Breakfast can be picked up from 7 a.m. and 8 a.m., and Iunch is served from 1-2 p.m. The child must be present to receive a meal, and there is a one meal per child limit.
