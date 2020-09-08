East Mississippi Nonprofits will host an informational meeting from 9-11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10. In-person seats have been filled, but participants can tune in virtually. Email Casey Culpepper at Eastmsvolunteerhub@gmail.com for more information.
Meeting topics include:
Fundraising: How can we plan, pivot, and find new donors during a pandemic?
Grant opportunities: Find out about new grants that are taking applications such as coronavirus relief funds for which you can apply. CARES Act funds available to nonprofits and food pantries. Learn about new tools available to engage your donors.
Volunteer recruitment: Learn new ways to recruit, engage, and retain volunteers for your organization.
Partnerships: We are stronger together. Help strengthen your community by networking more with other nonprofit leaders around you.
