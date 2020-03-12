East Mississippi leaders, businesses respond to state's first presumptive positive case of COVID-19

Leaders and businesses in East Mississippi have been reevaluating plans and procedures, from performances to visitations, amid news Wednesday of the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Mississippi.
The MSU Riley Center in Meridian will reschedule two upcoming shows – singer/songwriter Bruce Hornsby, originally set for March 19, and a March 26 performance of Lula Del Ray, according to the MSU Office of Public Affairs, which cited state health and university guidelines.
Meridian Mayor Percy Bland said Thursday that the city has been meeting with medical, education and emergency management leaders to prepare for the possibility of COVID-19.
“It is our mission to protect our city, our citizens and our employees and we will continue to meet and monitor this situation as we move forward,” Bland said at a news conference at city hall.
The city has no current plans to close any public spaces and Tuesday's city council meeting is still scheduled to be open to the public.
The mayor said event organizers would handle any decisions to cancel upcoming events.
“We have listened to the Mississippi State Department of Health and their communications in regards to gatherings of more than 250 people at them and we’re going to let those organizations and those agencies that are having those events make that determination,” Bland said.
Public Safety Director Doug Stephens reminded the public to wash their hands, avoid touching their face and avoid interacting with those with symptoms.
“If you have signs and symptoms, that being coughing, sneezing, shortness of breath, fever, to contact a healthcare provider, stay at home, do not go until after you’ve contacted them and they’ve given you further instructions on what needs to happen,” he said.
Leaders are working on plans that would be implemented if city employees needed to work from home, according to Chief Administrative Officer Eddie Kelly.
“If we’ve got employees who have been exposed and been to a high-risk area, we’re going to ask them now to spend that two to 14 days away from work, but we’re actually working on the other details,” he said.
The city has another meeting with health experts planned for next week.
“We understand that this is a difficult time for people and we want people to know that we are working together with the right people to create this plan for our folks,” Kelly said. “Let’s not panic. Let’s make sure that we take common sense precautions.”
The Mississippi State Department of Health Wednesday evening reported its first presumptive positive case of COVID-19. The patient is a Forrest county man who recently traveled to Florida, the agency said in a news release. Final verification will come from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The patient was not hospitalized and voluntarily isolated himself at home.
The Mississippi Veterans Home in Collins, located in Covington County, which borders Forrest County, announced restricted access to the public for the safety of residents and employees Thursday.
MSDH reported Thursday that doctors may now submit COVID-19 specimens to the Mississippi Public Health Laboratory or commercial labs without prior consultation with MSDH.
The agency is "expanding recommendations for long-term care visitors and mass social gatherings, advising limits on visitors to nursing homes and similar facilities, and discouraging gatherings of more than 250 people where there is evidence of coronavirus transmission, especially for those who are older or with health conditions," a news release said.
There was no recommendation that schools should close at this time, according to the release.
Late Wednesday, Anderson Regional Health System released a statement regarding a rumor circulating on Facebook.
"There is a false rumor circulating on social media regarding one of the hospitals in Meridian being on lockdown because a coronavirus patient has been identified, " Anderson CEO and President John Anderson said in the statement. "Social media posts containing inaccurate and malicious information create unintended and negative consequences. Anderson Regional Health System will hold accountable individuals who make reckless social media posts. Anderson does not have a coronavirus patient at this time; the hospital is operating at full service. If a coronavirus patient is identified, we will immediately follow protocols for notifying the public set forth by MS Department of Health and the CDC."
Joann Hawkins, director of nurses at the Queen City Nursing Center, said staff have been taking precautions since January and the facility has updated its policies.
People can still visit, but the center is conducting enhanced screenings in order to protect the more susceptible members of the community.
Anyone visiting must wear a protective mask and stay six feet away from the resident they are visiting.
“All non-emergency transportation and doctor’s appointments are being canceled – anything that’s not an essential visit,” said Alisha Hopkins, the facility's infection preventionist.
Activities for the residents have also been canceled.
If you show signs of fever or have any respiratory conditions, you will be turned away, Hopkins said.
“Do not visit if you are sick or in contact with someone sick," Hawkins said. "We focus more intently on cleaning surfaces and staff are updated every two weeks (on virus updates)."
Hawkins said she sees many similarities between the COVID-19 virus and the flu in how it is affecting the nursing home community, but there is a difference.
“The flu can remain on surfaces for 48 hours, but the coronavirus will stay for nine days,” Hawkins said. “There’s a lot of data we don’t know yet, but we’ve learned a lot.”
“Houskeeping has been changed,” Hawkins added. "Information eliminates panic."
Thomas King contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.