Local Halloween activities such as trick-or-treating and visiting spooky haunted houses will look different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city of Meridian will host its annual Candy Crawl from 4:30-6 p.m. on Oct. 27 at Dumont Plaza. The event usually covers downtown Meridian, but has been scaled down to limit the spread of the virus.
About 15 to 20 businesses will set up tables, where children can stop by to pick up their treats. The crawl will not feature inflatables but will include live music and food.
The city will have Halloween celebrations from 4- 8 p.m. on Oct. 31 and encourages participants to follow health guidelines, such as wearing face masks.
Halloween masks are not considered protective face coverings and only people in the same household should trick or treat together and should carry hand sanitizer.
Organizers at the Bailey Fire Haunted House are adjusting their operations by having visitors order tickets online for an certain hour, organizer Jason Combs said. Combs said only 100 people will be allowed in the site each hour.
Besides a change to the ticket process, Combs said hand sanitzer and masks will be provided to keep guests safe. Since opening last week, Combs has already seen success even with the extra steps being taken to prevent the spread of the virus.
“It’s all about letting people come and have a good time while social distancing,” he said.
The Bailey Haunted Firehouse started on Oct. 2 and is open every weekend in October. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased on the Bailey Haunted Firehouse Facebook page.
In Marion, the Marion Fire and Rescue Department is in the planning stages of its annual Halloween event. Marion Fire Chief Ray Cantrell said during a typical year, kids would come up to the station and get candy from a big tub, but the pandemic has changed that. Cantrell said children and their families will drive up and receive pre-made candy bags.
“We are going to be as safe as we can be as things go,” Cantrell said.
The event is planned for 5 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 31 at the Marion Fire Station located on 6021-A Dale Drive.
Meridian Community College is planning it first-ever Candy Cruise, 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 in the Ivy Circle.
Cher Warren, bookstore manager at Meridian Community said to meet with social distancing guidelines, tents will be scattered across Ivy Hall and people will drive up to receive candy at each tent.
Warren said with the goal of the event is to provide a safe option for families and kids looking for a place to go trick or treating.
“This is just a good time for us to step in and say let’s put this on for the community,” she said.
The Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience will host trick-or-treat from 3:30- 6 p.m. on Oct. 27.
Staff will be handing out treats throughout the second floor galleries and serving popcorn and lemonade in the courtyard. The event is free and open to the public.
