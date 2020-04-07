East Mississippi Crimestoppers announces up to $32K reward related to shooting of Judge Charles Smith

The East Mississippi Crimestoppers program is offering up to $32,000 in rewards to anyone with information that would lead to an arrest in the shooting of Chancery Court Judge Charles Smith, according to Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun with the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department.
Submissions can be made anonymously.
The reward funds include $5,000 from the Clarke County Board of Supervisors and $15,000 from the Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors.
A group of private citizens also raised funds, Calhoun said.
Smith was shot in the back on March 16, after he got out of his truck outside the Lauderdale County Courthouse, Meridian police said.
He has undergone five surgeries, is recovering in a rehabilitation facility and may need additional surgery, his family said.
"Judge Smith is in good spirits and is ready to return home," the family said in a statement that thanked the community and first responders. "He is specifically ready to return to work ... This incident has NOT DETERRED him from his duties to lawfully serve the 12th Chancery Court District as judge."
Police have not made any arrests or released information about a suspect, but said the shooting was "personal."
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation, Meridian police said.
Calhoun said Tuesday that law enforcement is still actively working on the case.
Smith is chancellor of the 12th Chancery Court District, which includes Lauderdale and Clarke counties.
The Supreme Court of Mississippi appointed H. David Clark, II, as a special judge to hear cases in Smith's absence.
Anyone with information can call the Crimestoppers tip line at 855-485-8477 or visit the East Mississippi Crimestoppers Facebook page or website at www.eastms.crimestoppersweb.com.
