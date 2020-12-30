Residents of East Mississippi can expect severe weather Thursday evening, with possible tornados and heavy rain.
Michael Edmonston, senior meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Jackson, said around 6 p.m. on Thursday, the area could see serve heavy rain, wind gusts up to 60 mph, possible hail and possible tornados. The storm will hit the area between Thursday evening and sunrise on Friday.
Edmonston said people traveling for New Year's celebrations should be cautious because of the approaching storm. Once the storm system moves through, temperatures for Friday will be in the upper 60s with evening lows in the 40s, he said. The weather is expected to be dry on Saturday with temperatures in the lower 50s.
