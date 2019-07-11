East Mississippi could see flooding, high winds

While East Mississippi won't see a direct hit from Tropical Storm Barry, residents should still expect to see some rain and wind.
Felecia Bowser, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Jackson said Wednesday's forecast changed with the storm moving eastward towards southern Louisiana, after it was originally expected to make landfall in east Texas.
Bowser said East Mississippi will get 1 to 3 inches of rainfall, while residents in the western part of the state can expect the biggest impact from the storm. In Meridian, residents could see 4 to 7 inches of rain, which could lead to flash flooding.
Bowser said that with storms like Barry, there is a possibility of tornadoes and winds up to 60 miles per hour.
Bowser also advised people not to go to New Orleans or the Gulf Coast until the storm has passed.
“It is probably not the best way to go, because it' going to be affecting southern Louisiana,” Bowser said.
The temperature should drop from the mid-90s to the mid-80s, with increased cloud coverage, she said.
