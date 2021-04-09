East Mississippi Connect receives $38.6M to expand broadband internet

A local broadband provider is in line for a $38.6 million grant to expand its internet service to many East Mississippi residents.
East Mississippi Connect, a subsidiary of East Mississippi Electric Power Association, was awarded the grant from the Federal Communications Commission to expand broadband access in EMEPA’s service area.
Brent Bailey, Central District Commissioner of the Mississippi Public Service Commission, told The Meridian Star that the funding will benefit residents of East Central Mississippi.
“What it means is certainly a better, more reliable, affordable high-speed internet connection opportunity,” he said.
Bailey said that during situations like pandemic lockdowns, broadband will allow residents to stay connected to the outside world.
On Friday, the Mississippi Public Service Commission granted East Mississippi Connect Eligible Telecommunications Carrier status, which means the company has met certain FCC requirements. East Mississippi Connect had to be granted the status to receive the $38.6 million grant from the FCC.
The funding comes from the FCC’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund. Other electric co-operatives in Mississippi will use grants from the fund to expand broadband.
It will take East Mississippi Connect several years to provide internet service to all EMEPA customers.
“We have a very optimistic goal of five years, of which we are now about eight months into,” said Randy Carroll, the CEO of EMEPA, at a Friday press conference.
Julie Boles, director of marketing/communications for EMEPA, said East Mississippi Connect plans to bring broadband to 37,000 homes and businesses. The company will ensure that everyone has broadband in EMEPA’s service territory, which includes parts of Lauderdale, Clarke, Kemper and Winston counties.
Boles said that EMEPA created East Mississippi Connect in July 2020.
Last fall, the company received $6 million in matching grant funds from the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff, which was CARES Act funding. Construction for the internet expansion project started last fall.
Mississippi lawmakers in 2019 approved a measure allowing local cooperatives to provide internet service, according to Mississippi Today.
