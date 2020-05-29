East Mississippi college plan redistribution of CARES Act money

Federal money aimed at helping college students weather the COVID-19 pandemic is starting to pour into East Mississippi.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) was passed on March 27 to provide economic assistance for families, small business and families, according to the U.S. Department of Treasury.
College students are eligible for the money, but the funds can’t be used for tuition. The grant instead provides funds for food, course materials, technology, healthcare or childcare costs.
Meridian Community College received $1.47 million, according to a news release.
The school is asking students to complete a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FASFA) at studentaid.gov.
The application helps determine eligibility. After completing the application, funds are awarded on a first-come, first basis.
MCC President Tom Huebner said the school’s share of CARES Act money was determined by enrollment and the number of students receiving Pell Grants.
“They have to be used for students’ various needs they may have in light of the difficult situations they face because of COVID-19,” Huebner said.
Huebner said the maximum award, depending on need, is expected to be about $700.
As of May 15, 300 students had applied for funds, according to Soraya Weldon, vice president of operations at MCC. Students had to be enrolled in school on March 13 to receive the funds, she said.
The school will accept applications until the money runs out, and if funds are left over, students will be contacted to receive additional money.
“We will continue to take applications and award money until we run out,” Weldon said. “We want to be able to get this to students.”
MCC nursing student Robi-Lauren Hardy spent her CARES Act money on a computer to do her classwork.
"The coronavirus kind of dampered my abilities to go to school,” she said.
East Mississippi Community College
East Mississippi Community College received about $1.7 million in early May.
The school distributed $525,750 to about 640 students on May 18, and hopes to distribute an estimated $740,000 to additional students on June 2.
Students taking 1-6 credit hours received $150. Those with 7-10 credit hours got $300, while those enrolled in 11-14 credit hours were given $600. Students taking 15 or more credit hours received $900.
The amount of money awarded was based on the number of credit hours students were enrolled in before the pandemic shut down campuses across the state.
Remaining funding will be available to students who enroll in summer classes and meet requirements outlined by the U.S. Department of Education. The school also requires an application, complete the FAFSA and be Title IV eligible.
“We are reaching out to the remaining students to ensure they know of this opportunity and encouraging them to take advantage of the CARES Act,” EMCC Dean of Students Melanie Sanders said in a news release.
Mississippi State University
Mississippi State University's main campus in Starkville said the school received $8.9 million in CARES Act funding. As of May 8, the school had disbursed $2.6 million in CARES Act funding to 4,864 students who met the qualifications.
East Central Community College sent an email to 1,147 students eligible for CARES Act Funds.
The school didn’t disclose the amount it received.
More information
https://www.sfa.msstate.edu/news/2020/05/cares-act-student-information/
