East Mississippi celebrates MLK with service projects, vigil, breakfast, parade and banquets

Bill Graham / The Meridian Star

The Rev. Scotty Cole, left, leads Meridian Community College Gospel Choir singers Iyona Wilson, Jada Carson, Anthony Watts, Dominick Morris, Kahia Buckley, and Kailah Jenkins during the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Celebration at the school’s McCain Theater on Wednesday. The program is one of many around East Mississippi celebrating the legacy of the late civil rights leader, with more planned through next week.