East Mississippi businesses struggle with pandemic's economic impact

This time of year is typically the start of the busy season for the Hilton Garden Inn in Meridian.
Sporting events and convention groups draw visitors to the hotel off US Highway 11 and 80, helping to keep the occupancy rate between 60 to 70 percent.
By Thursday afternoon, only 35 of 133 rooms were occupied, General Manager Steve Anderson said.
Although as of Friday morning there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County, the virus has delivered a crushing economic blow to businesses such as Anderson’s here and across the country.
A soccer tournament planned for this weekend was canceled.
Out-of-state guests backed out.
“The market is just devastated,” Anderson said. “There’s just no business. There’s nobody coming into town. There’s nobody traveling.”
The crisis is unlike anything Anderson has seen in more than 20 years in the hospitality business.
Last Monday, he was determined not to lay off any of his 41 employees, but by Thursday, the work had dried up.
“There’s nothing for them to do…It’s a slow death right now,” he said.
Anderson has adjusted schedules and worked to provide any information that could help his employees, but knows he may have to furlough some of them and hire them back when business picks up.
He doesn’t know when that will be.
“It’s like a sinking ship … I feel so much for the employees,” he said.
The global pandemic is hitting everything from family restaurants to industrial parks, said Bill Hannah, president and CEO of the East Mississippi Business Development Corporation.
“I think the tendency is to just keep thinking, we’re going to wake up the next morning and that all of this is going to go away,” he said. “It’s impacting us and it’s affecting us every day more than it did the day before.”
HAVEN Salon, off North Hills Street, temporarily closed its doors Friday.
Stylists there are self-employed and rent booths from owner Jamie Ainsworth.
Nineteen people will be affected by the closure.
“It’s been a really, really tough call,” Ainsworth said. “It’s like livelihood or health. Ultimately, for the greater good, we know that this is something that we have to do.”
Customers have tried to help by purchasing products from the salon.
Some have prepaid for future hair appointments.
“We have realized through all of this — I’m not alone in this. Everybody’s making tough choices for their small businesses. Everybody’s struggling.”
At Fitness Depot at Bonita Lakes Mall, staff hours have been trimmed, but the gym remains open.
General Manager Tyler Etheridge said the business is trying to provide a clean place with some normalcy to its members.
“We’re just going to try to run normally until it’s mandated we have to close,” he said. “It’s stressful for sure, but it’s one of those things life throws at you. You can’t really help it.”
On Friday, the U.S. Small Business Administration approved an Economic Disaster Declaration requested by Governor Tate Reeves to help small businesses and their employees.
“All Mississippi businesses and non-profits that are severely impacted by COVID-19 pandemic are eligible to apply for low-interest federal disaster loans,” a news release stated. “These businesses can apply for up to $2 million in working capital that can provide vital economic support to help overcome the temporary loss of revenue that they are experiencing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Due to high demand in stores, Walmart announced Friday that it would hire more than 2,400 employees in Mississippi and provide cash bonuses to hourly associates.
PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans, which opened its doors off Highway 39 less than two weeks ago, made the call to close its sparkling new dining room, restrict purchases to the drive thru and adjust its hours.
“We are sorry about this inconvenience, but we want to do everything we can to keep our customers and staff safe,” reads a note on the window.
Several restaurants, such as Mimmo’s Italian Bistro on Front Street and the nearby Brickhaus Brewtique began switching to take out or delivery options.
Waitr, a food delivery app, announced Thursday that it would work with restaurant partners to offer free delivery and marketing programs.
Drivers will be supplied with gloves and can deliver food without making contact with customers, a news release said.
By Friday evening, the Mississippi State Department of Health had issued a recommendation that all restaurants and bars suspend dine-in service and only offer carry out or delivery to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
At Jean’s, a restaurant on 22nd Avenue which opened last May, the mood has been a mix of optimism and anxiety.
“We’ve gone down tremendously,” owner Elic Purvis said at lunchtime Friday.
Take out sales haven’t been enough to make up for the loss in business.
“It’s just a matter of time for us to be told that we can’t open up any more,” he said.
Until then, the restaurant continues to take every precaution, doubling down on safety measures, Purvis said.
Loyal customers have been generous with their tips and encouragement for the more than 20 employees.
“They’ve just told us to keep smiling, keep it up and that’s exactly what we’re doing. I haven’t even begun to fight yet, so we’ll see what happens hour to hour, day by day.”