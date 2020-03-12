Here are some local businesses, national chains and events that have been affected by COVID-19.
HEALTH CARE FACILITIES
The Queen City Nursing Center is heavily restricting visitors. “Do not visit if you are sick or in contact with someone sick," said Joann Hawkins, director of nurses at the Queen City Nursing Home. "We focus more intently on cleaning surfaces and staff are updated every two weeks (on virus updates)."
J.T. Champion Nursing Home is not accepting any visitors.
The Mississippi Veterans Home in Collins will will have restricted access to the public.
Anderson Regional Medical Center has no confirmed cases as of Thursday morning.
Rush Health System has no confirmed cases as of Thursday morning.
CORRECTIONS FACILITIES
The Mississippi Department of Corrections has suspended visitation at all facilities that house inmates. (As of Thursday afternoon, there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the state prison system.)
Kemper Regional Correctional Facility: all visitation is canceled until additional sanitation protocols are put in place, Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said.
EVENTS
The MSU Riley Center has adjusted its performance schedule for two shows: Bruce Hornsby and the dramatic performance Lula Del Ray. Tickets for the original events will be honored. New show dates will be posted at msurileycenter.com when announced. MSU is suspending all university-sponsored events and gatherings, including events sponsored by any registered student organization, through March 23.
Sip & Savor scheduled March 28 at the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment experience has been postponed. The MAX has also increased its cleaning schedule, is wiping down exhibits and placed hand sanitizer at entrances, exits and gallery locations.
The Threefoot Festival in Meridian has been postponed to a later date, possibly in the fall.
BUSINESSES AND ORGANIZATIONS
NAS Meridian is monitoring the situation but has not restricted travel.
Best Buy is encouraging buyers to shop online. "A strict travel policy for our employees is in place, and we have canceled meetings with large gatherings, again to do what we can to help prevent the spread of the illness," Best Buy stated.
Lowe’s: "We’ve spent the last several weeks preparing for how the virus may impact the communities we serve. We’ve established a task force that is working closely with the CDC, health authorities and all stores across the country to ensure we’re taking all necessary preventative measures."
If you have a business, organization or event affected by COVID-19, please email editor@themeridianstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.