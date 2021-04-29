East Mississippi Business Development Corporation unveils new logo

The East Mississippi Business Development Corporation (EMBDC) has unveiled a new logo that includes a revised mission statement.
According to a news release, the logo has three very distinct components:
1. It separates the “EM” from the “BDC” to highlight the location of emphasis.
2. It includes the mission statement.
3. The new color scheme features maroon to recognize the very strong community relationship to Mississippi State University.
The mission statement highlights the three focus areas for EMBDC:
1. Support Growth.
a. Whether working with new industry recruitment, existing industry expansion or small business growth, the main goal at EMBDC is to grow jobs.
b. The agency works to grow jobs in the community through a number of ways, such as providing assistance and information for companies considering expansion, introducing customers to service providers, and promoting the products and services of members.
2. Connect People.
a. Probably the main thing EMBDC is known for, in its role as the Chamber of Commerce, is bringing people together to network.
b. Through events, through promoting the events and gatherings of others in the community, and through different boards and committees of the Chamber, we’re connecting people all the time. It’s one of the highest callings we have: introducing local people to local people.
3. Build leaders.
a. Over the past 20+ years, EMBDC has offered the community a leadership class, Leadership Lauderdale, that includes learning more about the different segments of our community as well as working through Stephen Covey’s “7 Habits” materials. To date over 600 Meridianites have gone through this program.
b. Several years ago, EMBDC took over the Leadership Lauderdale Youth program, at the request of the MSU Extension Service. The youth program began as a class project of the adult class and over 400 youth have been through this program.
