Two airports in East Mississippi are in line for federal grants to improve their facilities.
The FAA grants include full reimbursement for the local match requirement as a result of the CARES Act, according to a news release.
U.S. Senators Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., announced the grants on Monday.
The FAA grants for Mississippi will support the following airport improvement projects:
· Key Field, Meridian - $1,638,520 and $83,965 to improve airport drainage and erosion control.
· James H. Easom Field, Newton - $511,771 to improve and rehabilitate the hangar.
· George M. Bryan Airport, Starkville - $299,114 to install weather reporting equipment.
· Bruce Campbell Field, Madison - $271,000 to install weather reporting equipment and rehabilitate the apron.
· Greenville Mid-Delta Airport, Greenville - $197,100 to rehabilitate the taxiway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.