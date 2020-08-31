Meridian Regional Airport

Two airports in East Mississippi are in line for federal grants to improve their facilities.  

The FAA grants include full reimbursement for the local match requirement as a result of the CARES Act, according to a news release. 

U.S. Senators Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., announced the grants on Monday.

The FAA grants for Mississippi will support the following airport improvement projects:

 · Key Field, Meridian - $1,638,520 and $83,965 to improve airport drainage and erosion control.

· James H. Easom Field, Newton - $511,771 to improve and rehabilitate the hangar.

· George M. Bryan Airport, Starkville - $299,114 to install weather reporting equipment.

· Bruce Campbell Field, Madison - $271,000 to install weather reporting equipment and rehabilitate the apron.

· Greenville Mid-Delta Airport, Greenville - $197,100 to rehabilitate the taxiway.

