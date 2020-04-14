East Mississippi airports in line for CARE funds during COVID-19 crisis

Several airports in East Mississippi are in line for federal aid to offset revenue losses during the COVID-19 crisis.
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration will award $34,855,031 to 73 airports in Mississippi to help respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency.
The grant funding is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Airport Grant Program and will support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, according to a news release.
The funds are available for capital expenditures,operating expenses including payroll and utilities and debt payments.
East Mississippi airports receiving funding include: Key Field in Meridian: $1,079,543; Clarke County: $20,000; Philadelphia Municipal: $20,000; James H. Easom Field in Newton: $20,000; Waynesboro Municipal: $20,000 and Thigpen Field in Bay Springs: $1,000.
