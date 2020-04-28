East Mississippi airports awarded federal grants

Several airports in East Mississippi will receive millions in federal grant money for improvements, U.S. Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith announced this week.
The annual Federal Aviation Administration grants include full reimbursement for the local match requirement as a result of the recently enacted Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, meaning airports can access the funds without spending local dollars that may not be available because of lower-than-expected revenues during the coronavirus outbreak.
The grants for Mississippi will support the following projects:
Key Field Airport, Meridian – $614,333 to reconstruct the taxiway, rehabilitate an emergency generator, and seal the runway pavement.
Clarke County Airport, Quitman – $998,250 to rehabilitate the runway and taxiway.
Louisville Winston County Airport, Louisville – $151,000 to acquire land for approaches and development.
Nine other airports across the state will also receive funding.
