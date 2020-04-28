East Mississippi airports awarded federal grants

File photo

Key Field Airport in Meridian will receive a federal grant of $614,333 to reconstruct the taxiway, rehabilitate an emergency generator and seal the runway pavement.

Several airports in East Mississippi will receive millions in federal grant money for improvements, U.S. Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith announced this week.

The annual Federal Aviation Administration grants include full reimbursement for the local match requirement as a result of the recently enacted Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, meaning airports can access the funds without spending local dollars that may not be available because of lower-than-expected revenues during the coronavirus outbreak.

The grants for Mississippi will support the following projects:

Key Field Airport, Meridian – $614,333 to reconstruct the taxiway, rehabilitate an emergency generator, and seal the runway pavement.

Clarke County Airport, Quitman – $998,250 to rehabilitate the runway and taxiway.

Louisville Winston County Airport, Louisville – $151,000 to acquire land for approaches and development.

Nine other airports across the state will also receive funding.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags