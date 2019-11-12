East Central Community College President Billy Stewart will step down from the post July 1, 2020, according to a news release from the college.
The announcement was made at the monthly Board of Trustees meeting on the Decatur campus.
Stewart was named the college’s eighth president on March 22, 2012. During his tenure at the school, he initiated a strategic planning process to shape and guide the future of the institution. As a result, 2020 Vision was adopted in February 2013 and included a long-term desire to be nationally recognized and locally preferred while meeting the educational and training needs of all residents of the college district, the news release said.
A native of Pearl, Stewart earned his bachelor’s degree in history and his master’s degree in curriculum and instruction, both from the University of Southern Mississippi, and his doctorate in higher education administration from Mississippi State University.
“I will treasure the continuing friendship and support of so many exceptional colleagues and students at ECCC," Stewart said in the release. "Working closely with all members of the ECCC family has been one of the greatest joys of my professional career. I will always be grateful for the opportunity to have been a member of the ECCC family and for the profound privilege of serving this college as its president.”
Jimmy Hollingsworth, chair of the school's board of trustees said a search committee of board members has been formed and he hopes a position opening announcement for the next president will be released in the next few days.
The committee will accept applications through Dec. 31. The committee will review applications in January, conduct interviews in February, and tentatively name a new president at the March 2020 board meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.