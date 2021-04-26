Saturday’s Earth’s Bounty Festival will usher in a mix of new vendors and plenty of returning favorites for customers.
The festival runs from 8 a.m. to noon at Singing Brakeman Park on Front Street.
The Master Gardeners will host a plant sale, and new vendors include Darby Nguyen offering chili oils, Michael LaFrance selling local eggs and Audrey Fields bringing homemade cinnamon rolls.
Scents of the Woods returns with a variety of handmade soaps, creams and beauty products; Love and Peas will continue its community garden plant sale; and fresh, local produce will be available.
Add to that the variety of sweets and other baked goods, an array of home-canned products, pork rinds and cracklings, goat’s milk products and more, and this Earth’s Bounty will offer an impressive array of fresh products.
With Mother’s Day arriving soon, the usual gift bag giveaway of products from our vendors will be given to somebody’s mom. Attendees can fill out a slip at the registration desk and the winner will be announced before the end of the festival.
Chad Peavy will be entertaining customers and visitors, and presenting sponsor Greater Meridian Health Clinic will be on hand offering free health screenings.
