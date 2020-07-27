Earth's Bounty set for Saturday in Meridian

Earth’s Bounty, which is set for Saturday, Aug. 1 in Meridian, offers homemade goods and backpacks for elementary students, just in time for school opening.
The festival begins at 8 a.m. at Singing Brakeman Park and closes at noon.
State and local orders require that masks be worn by all customers and vendors.
Available produce should include corn, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, eggs and sugar cane. Homemade goods will include baked goods, home canned products, goat’s milk and cheese, salsa, honey and relishes.
Staff from Citizens National Bank will be distributing about 250 backpacks for elementary students, each pack containing basic supplies such as pencils, pens and rulers. The backpacks will be available while supplies last.
This month’s entertainer will be Chad Peavy.
The Andy Smith Excellence Award, which is given annually to the vendor who best reflects the values and vision of Andy Smith, one of the founders of Earth’s Bounty, will also be announced.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.