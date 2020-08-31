New vendors and old favorites will be on hand for Saturday's Earth's Bounty in Meridian.
The event runs from 8 a.m. until noon at Singing Brakeman Park on Front Street and masks are required. 4-H will host its annual poultry judging competition at 9 a.m.
New vendors include Flora’s Sweets, plus homemade gumbo served up by Robin Greer. Pop’s Hot Dogs will be back with all-beef hot dogs and sausage dogs.
Live entertainment will be provided by Daniel Howze and the Greater Meridian Health Clinic will be on hand to offer free screenings for blood pressure, diabetes and weight/BMI.
Other vendors will feature baked goods, salsa, home-canned soups and vegetables, soap and honey.
