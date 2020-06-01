Earth's Bounty returns to Meridian Saturday

The Earth’s Bounty festival returns to Meridian on Saturday, June 6, slightly scaled back due to state restrictions, but once again offering an array of fresh produce and homemade products.
On tap are a variety of goods, including peaches, tomatoes, potatoes, squash and zucchini, as well as homemade items such as home-canned products, salsa, baked goods and goat’s milk and cheese.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, vendors, not customers, will handle the the goods.
Masks will be required for all vendors and customers, and the festival will have new hours—8 a.m. until noon.
The number of people permitted will be limited, so Earth’s Bounty staff members will be on hand to make sure guidelines are followed.
“We know there’s a pent-up demand for fresh foods, and people are tired of staying home all the time,” said Laura Carmichael, the city's community development director, in a news release. “We’re bringing it back and setting up under the bridge on Front Street with a more limited number of vendors to ensure safety. But the important thing is we’re back.”
Some vendors will also be under the bridge on other Saturdays.
The Earth’s Bounty Facebook page will have updates on when those Saturday markets will be held.
Until other restrictions are lifted, the monthly festival will continue to be held on the first Saturday of every month through November.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.