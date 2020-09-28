Earth's Bounty offers fresh produce Saturday in Meridian

Fresh produce will be available at the monthly Earth’s Bounty from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 3 at Singing Brakeman Park in Meridian.
Vegetables include squash, peas, cucumbers, okra, turnips, onions, sweet potatoes and red potatoes. Seniors enrolled in the Seniors Farmer Market Nutrition Program can take advantage of this offering of fresh produce if they’ve already received checks from the state.
Greater Meridian Health Clinic, Earth’s Bounty’s sponsor, will be offering free blood pressure screenings, and local entertainer Chad Peavy will provide live entertainment. Vendors will also be on hand offering homemade goods such as cinnamon buns—a new addition to the festival—baked goods, honey, goat’s milk products and homemade canned goods. Fresh gumbo will also be on sale.
