The Earth’s Bounty festival closes out its tenth season Saturday with an array of autumn produce, plus homemade foods and agriculturally based products.
The variety of vegetables will include mustard greens, turnips, collards, green onions, okra and squash.
Other vendors will offer products ranging from baked goods to salsa to goat’s milk soap and a host of other fresh items you can’t find at the grocery store.
The Greater Meridian Health Clinic will be on hand offering free COVID 19 booster shots. Both Moderna and Pfizer booster shots will be available. In addition, you can give blood while you’re shopping. Vitalant will have its mobile unit parked in the lot across Front Street from the park.
The Bobbye Symonds Duo will keep things lively with a mix of country, gospel and bluegrass music.
This last festival of the year runs from 8 a.m. to noon this Saturday. The 11th season of Earth’s Bounty will open on the first Saturday of April 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.