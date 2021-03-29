As a salute to Arbor Day, Mississippi Power Company will sponsor a fruit tree giveaway as the Earth’s Bounty festival opens its 10th year from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Singing Brakeman Park in Meridian.
Blueberry bushes, mayhaws and pomegranates— 65 in all—will be given away starting at 10 a.m. To qualify for a tree, customers can pick up a numbered ticket at the tree booth starting at 8 a.m.
After 10, ticket holders can claim their trees. You cannot specify which tree you will get but are free to swap with others if you wish. All trees must be claimed by the time the festival ends at noon.
Also as part of the Arbor Day observance, Kevin Locke, arborist for the City of Meridian, will give a series of pruning demonstrations and will be available to answer questions. Go Green Meridian will also host a companion vegetable plant sale.
Veteran vendors will have for sale a wide array of homemade canning products, baked goods, salsas, fresh sausage and honey. Two new vendors will include one with earthworm casings for fertilizer and another specializing in fresh bread and flavored butters. Unfortunately, produce will not be available. The ice storm in February knocked out a lot of crops that have had to be replanted.
Greater Meridian Health Clinic is once again the presenting sponsor for the festival, promoting healthy lives with a series of free screenings on site.
Aa’Keela Hudnall will rock the park as customers browse, and the Meridian Police Department’s mounted horse patrol will make some appearances.
The festivals continue on the first Saturday of each month through November.
