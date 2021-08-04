Saturday's Earth’s Bounty in Meridian promises a good supply of summer produce, home-cooked products, entertainment and information.
August is generally the last good month for summer crops, so be sure to grab some squash, cucumbers, okra and tomatoes from 8 a.m. until noon at Singing Brakeman Park.
Staff from the Greater Meridian Health Clinic will be on hand administering free Covid vaccines.
Other highlights include:
High Hill Ranch, a longtime Earth’s Bounty vendor, will be selling goat’s milk ice cream. The farm has just been licensed as an approved supplier of its ice cream to retailers.
Backyard gardeners will have another chance to snag free booth space if they’ve simply got too much produce. Call the Community Development Department at 601-485-1998 before Saturday.
Other returning vendors include Dough Darling, selling homemade bread and rolls; Mary’s Micro Greens, perfect for smoothies and stir frying; and lots of baked goods and home-canned products.
Musician Chad Peavy will entertain the crowd with his classic rock tunes.
Common Stage Theatre Lab, a new organization in the community, will be sharing information about its many theatre activities, including new plays by people in the community.
At the MAX, just a few blocks up Front Street, the kids will love readings and a book signing by Kathy Brookshire of her book, “Muska and Friends” from 10 to noon. From 1-3 p.m., narrative artists Ke Francis and Tom Kimmel will demonstrate wood carving and print making, along with songs and storytelling.
