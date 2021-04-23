EARTH DAY 2021: Northeast Elementary students plant flowers on campus

A group of Northeast Lauderdale Elementary students spent Thursday doing their part to make their campus a beautiful place.
To celebrate Earth Day, students in Donna Smith’s first grade class planted flowers, took part in a scavenger hunt and used shaving cream and food coloring to paint designs on the the ground.
“Here at Northeast Elementary, we try to create as many hands-on experiences as possible for the kids,” Smith said.
Earth Day, which was first celebrated in 1970, raises awareness about environmental issues. Smith said that in addition to planting flowers, her students learned about protecting the earth and recycling. The students will take care of the plants by watering them and keeping the garden free of weeds.
“Even being young first graders, they can learn that responsibility,” she said.
