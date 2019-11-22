Eagle Experience at MCC

Submitted photo
Making it count – Kemper County High School student Tracy Cole gets into the action of moving plastic cups with a balloon as a part of a teamwork activity during Meridian Community College’s Eagle Experience session. Cole, 18, was one some 180 students from West Lauderdale, Kemper County and Leake County high schools who came to the MCC campus on Friday for this college preview day. In addition to team-building sessions, students also learned about the College’s admission process, scholarship opportunities and more. Parents also attended the event that included a campus tour and lunch.
