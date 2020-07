Bill Graham / The Meridian Star

Judge Veldore Young Graham delivers the oath of office to new city council member Dwayne Davis as his wife, Angela, looks on during a ceremony at Meridian City Hall on Wednesday. Davis won the Ward 2 seat on the council in a special election on June 23. He succeeds Tyrone Johnson, who was removed from the seat in February when fellow council members determined he didn’t live in Ward 2.