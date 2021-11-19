Residents of Senate District 32 will vote Tuesday in a runoff election to decide their next state senator. In the general election, held Nov. 2, Meridian optometrist Minh Duong and Noxubee County Justice Court prosecutor Rod Hickman received the most votes out of nine candidates and will appear on Tuesday’s ballot.
Senate District 32 includes parts of Lauderdale, Kemper, Winston and Noxubee counties. Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk Donna Jill Johnson said 14 of the county’s 40 voting precincts are in Senate District 32. Voter in districts 31 and 33 are not eligible to vote in the runoff.
“Voters may refer to the bottom of their voter registration card reflecting which Senate District that they are in,” she said via email. “ Also, if unable to locate their voter registration card, and one of these 14 precincts listed is where they voted in the 2020 Presidential election, and not necessarily where they voted this year in the Mayor and City Council elections, as it could be different, they are eligible to vote.”
The 14 Lauderdale County voting precincts in Senate District 32 are:
•Meridian Little Theatre
•Lauderdale Fire Station
•Velma Young Community Center
•Raymond Davis Annex Building
•Daleville United Methodist Church
•Gateway Church in Lauderdale
•Hamasa Temple Shrine in Marion
•El Bethel Missionary Baptist Church
•Magnolia Hall
•MSU-Meridian
•Mt. Olive MB Church
•Old Mt. Barton School
•Prince of Peace Christian Fellowship Church
•Council of Organizations
The winner of Tuesday’s election will head to Jackson in January to be a part of deciding how to spend billions of dollars Mississippi received from the American Rescue Plan Act and is expected to receive from the infrastructure bill signed by President Joe Biden Monday. In total, the state is expected to receive $1.8 billion from ARPA and $4.4 billion from the infrastructure bill.
The next senator for District 32 will also likely cast a vote on high-profile issues in the state, such as instituting a medical marijuana program and whether or not to revive a voter initiative process that gives Mississippians a way to bypass the Legislature and amend the state constitution.
With just 18.4 percent of the 16,168 eligible Lauderdale County residents voting in the Nov. 2 general election, local officials are encouraging more residents to participate in Tuesday’s runoff election. Johnson said Senate District 32 residents are eligible to vote in the runoff even if they did not vote in the general election.
“If someone did not vote Nov. 2, they can still vote Nov. 23,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.