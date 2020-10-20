Duane Maust resigns from Meridian school board

Duane Maust resigned from the Meridian Public School District Board of Trustees on Monday because he will be moving out of the district he represents on the board.
Maust, who recently served as board president, was on the board for the last eight years. He thanked Superintendent Amy Carter for her work with the school system.
“I'm so proud of what Amy (Carter) has done for the district," he said. "I feel like I'm leaving it in good hands.”
Meridian Mayor Percy Bland will have to appoint a new board member to fill the vacant seat. Bland said he will be considering the new board member the next two weeks.
Other board members include Shelia Austin, president; Beverly Pennington, secretary; Sally Gray, vice president and Ronald Turner Sr.
