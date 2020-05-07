Dry conditions have Meridian area watching for potential fires

The clear, deep blue sky looks pretty, but the low relative humidity and gusty winds have Lauderdale County and neighboring counties under a fire watch on Thursday.
The National Weather Service in Jackson issued a hazardous weather outlook with a limited threat of fires for Lauderdale, Neshoba, Newton and Clarke counties in East Mississippi.
The weather service advised extra caution for outdoor burning.
Isolated severe thunderstorms, capable of producing damaging wind gusts and hail up to quarter size, are possible for portions of South Mississippi Friday afternoon through early evening.
In Meridian, there's a chance of rain and then possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. on Friday. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph, according to the weather service. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. Temperatures will range from the mid-40s to mid-60s.
The chance of rain continues into Friday night, however, clear but cooler conditions return for Mother's Day weekend. A high of 68 is predicted for Saturday and then temperatures are expected to climb into the high 70s on Sunday.
