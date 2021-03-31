A Meridian man is facing several charges after a traffic stop Tuesday night.
Around 11:50 p.m., deputies pulled over James L. Westerfield, 34, at the intersection of Highway 39 bypass and North Frontage Road, said Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun. Westerfield was taken into custody after a stolen handgun and drugs were found in a vehicle, Calhoun said.
Westerfield was charged with improper equipment, no driver’s license, no liability insurance, possession of marijuana in a vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm and felon in possession of a firearm. He is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility on a $40,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.