Drug task force investigations yield 3 arrests

Investigations by the East Mississippi Drug Task Force yielded three arrests in the past week as law enforcement officers served search warrants on Meridian residences.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said deputies on Friday served a search warrant in the area of C Street and 26th Avenue as part of an active investigation. Based on evidence found during the search and from the investigation, the task force arrested Terry Dwayne Gordon, 58, of Meridian.
Gordon is charged with two counts sale of a controlled substance, possession of hydrocodone and three counts of possession of drugs near a church or a school. His bond was set at $90,000.
Calhoun said Wednesday Gordon had bonded out earlier that day.
Task Force members also served a search warrant with Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics Tuesday, which resulted in the arrests of Kristin Lynn Hayes, 41, and Jeremy Keith Lovell, 43, Calhoun said. The search was also part of an active investigation.
Hayes and Lovell are both charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent with a firearm enhancement.
Both suspects were out on bond for a prior felony drug arrest on May 18, 2021, Calhoun said. Because of that, he said, their bond was denied.
“May 18, 2021, these two individuals were arrested for basically the same thing,” he said.
Suspects on bond for a felony arrests who commit another felony punishable by over five years usually have their bond revoked, Calhoun explained.
Hayes and Lovell remain in Lauderdale County Jail.
