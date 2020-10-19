Drug take back set for Saturday in Meridian

Local residents will have the opportunity to purge their homes of potentially dangerous, expired, unused, unwanted prescriptions and over-the-counter drugs during a drug take back initiative this weekend.
The event is set for 10-2 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 24 at the Meridian Police Department precinct near the food court and movie theater at Uptown Meridian.
Vape pens and other e-cigarette devices with the battery removed will be accepted from individual consumers, but injectables, needles, syringes, and sharps will not.
Attendees will receive a personal prescription lockbox, treats, educational pamphlets, and other items provided by sponsors, Total Pain Care, Weems Community Mental Health, other local prevention and treatment organizations. The service is free and anonymous.
During last year's DEA bi-annual take back collection, Meridian police received 209 pounds of prescriptions and over-the-counter drugs from the public. An additional 263 pounds were disposed into the drop box stationed at the Meridian Police headquarters since December 2019, police said.
According to a news release, the initiative addresses vital public safety and health issues within our community. Medicines left in medicine cabinets are susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse by addicts and underage children, the release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.