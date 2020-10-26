Saturday's national drug take back day in Meridian was a success, according to police.
Police collected a total of 388.5 pounds of unused prescription and over-the-counter medications and total of 263 pounds were disposed at the drop box stationed at the Meridian Police headquarters, MPD Lt. Rita Jack said in a media release.
Thirty-five individual drug lock boxes were also distributed.
The Drug Enforcement Administration picked up the drugs from the police department on Monday and will proceed with the destruction of the drugs in accordance with federal and state laws and DEA regulations, Jack said.
Jack credited event sponsors and partners Total Pain Care, Weems Community Mental Health Center and New Seasons Treatment Center in assisting with the take back.
A public drop box is located at MPD headquarters at 510 22nd Avenue South.
