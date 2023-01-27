Public Works Director David Hodge is asking motorists to limit travel on Sela Ward Parkway between North Frontage Road and Front Street while crews complete milling and paving work.
According to Hodge, there has been an influx of traffic in the area since work began this week, possibly affecting progress toward completion.
Crews began milling off the existing asphalt surface Monday. Paving, scheduled to begin later in the week, is expected to take two weeks to complete - dependent on weather conditions, Senior Project Engineer Gabe Faggard of Neel-Shaffer, Inc., said.
“The completion of the paving work will allow the contractor to place new striping and begin wrapping up the project,” Faggard said.
Intermittent lane closures are in place during this time. The public will be advised of any delays, the project engineer said.
Additionally, crews conducted testing on the new sewer line running underneath the B Street/Sela Ward Parkway intersection on Monday and Tuesday.
Access to local businesses is not expected to be interrupted due to the milling and paving work, Faggard said.
