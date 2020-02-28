Driver hits person in wheelchair in downtown Meridian

A person in a wheelchair went to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries Friday afternoon after being struck by a car in downtown Meridian, police said.
The driver of the car was headed straight at a green light and had the right of way and the pedestrian was in the crosswalk at the intersection of 23rd Avenue and 8th Street, according to Lt. Rita Jack.
The driver stopped and was on scene when officers arrived, Jack said.
No charges are expected.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.