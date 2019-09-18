Drive-by shooting suspect turns himself in to Meridian police

A suspect wanted in a drive-by shooting in Meridian turned himself in to police on Wednesday.
Henry Quintez Gibbs, 27, of Meridian surrendered to authorities at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility, Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said.
Calhoun said Gibbs was taken into custody without incident.
Meridian Police Department Chief Chief Benny Dubose said Gibbs is a suspect in the shooting death of 26-year-old Johnny Cullins, who was shot around 11 p.m. on Sept. 6 as he stood by a car at the Shell gas station near the Hampton Inn on the Hwy. 39 bypass. Cullins later died at a hospital.
Dubose said Gibbs was charged with murder, two counts of shooting into a dwelling and a felon carrying a concealed weapon.
Cullins was not the intended target in the shooting, and the two men did not know each other, Dubose said.
Gibbs has no bond and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for noon Thursday.
