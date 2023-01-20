Rosebud Productions, Nostalgic Musiq Productions and Meridian Little Theatre will present the award-winning “Drinks on Me” Jan. 21 at Meridian Little Theatre. The doors open at 7 p.m.
Anquanizia Hall, the founder and CEO of Rosebud Productions and a 2015 Meridian High School graduate, directed the troupe at last weekend’s Mississippi Theatre Association’s competition in Tupelo. “Drinks on Me” received the awards for Best Ensemble and Best Costume Designers (Anquanizia Hall and Randy Ferino). In addition, Randy Ferino was named Best Lead Actor, Lisa Mercer was named Best Supporting Actress, and Raylandus Lynch garnered the award of Outstanding Performance for a Featured Performer.
Hall complimented her cast and their hard work, “This is the first time for all of us competing in the Community Theatre Festival at MTA, and for half of the cast, it was their first ever time on stage. They worked hard, and I couldn’t be a prouder director.”
Randy Ferino, band director at Magnolia Middle School and assistant band director and theatre instructor at Meridian High School, is the founder and force behind Nostalgic Musiq Productions.
Ferino said he loves his collaborations with Hall. He says, “We both found ourselves in Mississippi, and while we might dream of performing and producing in a big city somewhere, it is very fulfilling to know that we are doing it right here to benefit our own community.”
Growing up in Bessemer, AL, Ferino credits his grandmother and mother for his love of the arts.
He said, “My grandmother was a pianist, and my mother received her degrees in music and visual arts; she also taught speech and drama.”
“They always told me they would involve me in all areas, so I would always have a skill. I learned to draw, tap dance, and ballet- you name it,” he said.
Ferino portrays the role of Boogie Bradford, Jr., a sly, flash-in-the-pan kind of guy. “Working with this cast is literally like a dream come true,” he added.
“Drinks on Me” was written by Prince Duren, Director of Theatre at Southern Arkansas University. Duren, writing professionally since 2013, will take this short one-act play set in the seventies and eventually expand it to a full-length production. This play focuses on the dynamics of relationships and the compelling lengths individuals will go to for the deep affection of love and money.
He said, “I have always been intrigued by different historical periods, and the seventies and eighties have a very special dynamic. Hall’s production breathes life into the story, and I think it is one that audiences will enjoy.”
Lisa Mercer, an MHS English instructor, plays Lola, a sassy jazz singer who is not aging gracefully. But, she explained, “I love this role. This opportunity has helped resuscitate my expectations for my life. I’m dreaming again.”
Audiences may remember Mercer as Mama in Ferino’s Freedom Day, performed last year during Meridian’s Trailblazers Awards ceremony. She was also a cast member of an MCC/Rosebud Production showcase adaptation of an excerpt from The Color Purple (the musical) as part of the tribute to Alice Walker’s induction into the MAEXX Hall of Fame.
Adrine Collins, a first-year World History teacher at MHS, takes on the role of Sweets, the bartender. He binged seventies-era movies to perfect his character’s lingo, walk and attitude.
He said, “This foray into acting has been challenging, but God sent me there. I have enjoyed the competition aspect and look forward to performing for Meridian and surrounding area’s audience, not to mention preparing for the next level of competition.”
MLT Director Tiffany McGehee said, “It has been nearly two decades since MLT competed in the one-act competition at MTA Festival. We are so excited to be represented once again, especially by this talented group of artists. The State MTA Festival is an incredible opportunity to see new material, attend workshops, and meet theatre artists from all over the state. We are even more thrilled to see them advance to the next level of competition as they represent our community theatre.”
She added, “Our little theatre is growing into a hub for performers, educators, and theatre artists of all kinds, and we are grateful we are able to expand our programs to meet the needs of our community.”
Tickets for this Saturday’s performance may be purchased at eventbrite.com.
This company will advance to the Southeastern Theatre Conference in Lexington, Kentucky on March 1-5. Anyone wishing to donate/sponsor this trip may donate at www.gofundme.com. A link to the fundraiser is also available on the Meridian Little Theatre Facebook page.
