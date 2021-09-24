Dr. Minh Duong seeks State Senate District 32 seat

People are always asking why I want to become a State Senator.
Since my family and I escaped Vietnam in 1978, life has never been easy. After enduring 18 month of life and death situations, we finally arrived in Athens, Alabama when I was 5. Living a childhood of poverty was a norm that helped shape my life. We never went out to eat or went on vacations.
I remember my father working three jobs at once while riding a bike to work for several years until he could buy a car. My parents saved enough money when I was in the eighth grade to put a down payment to buy a Chinese restaurant.
I would work at that restaurant every weekend during school and seven days a week in the summers. The 14-hour work days were long. I knew that education was the key to my future success. I knew back then that I wanted to become a doctor. I studied very hard throughout college and optometry school at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. That is where I met my future wife, Thi.
I followed her back to Mississippi, where we've lived our entire professional career. We have lived in Meridian for 17 years now. I started Primary Eyecare 13 years ago. We began with 4 employees and now have 25 employees with two clinics in Meridian.
When I look back at my life now, I feel so blessed to have lived the American Dream. However, there were so many people along the way that helped me. We all need help. I want to now be one of those people who can help and positively affect others. I believe that I can do this on a grand scale if I am able to be a state senator. I am the current PAC Chair of the Miss. Optometric Association.
I have been a key person in helping pass two bills in the last four years. I have been at the Capitol working with the legislators. This experience has given me the confidence to better understand the way things get done at the state level. My background in healthcare and business gives me the knowledge to bring new bills that will help our district and bring in new businesses.
I understand that education is key to developing our children. My Christian faith gives the shield to stay true to myself, and my work ethic gives the drive and endurance to get things accomplished. I will work tirelessly to make our community better.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.