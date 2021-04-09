Downtown streets closed after building collapse

Several streets in downtown Meridian are closed after a building on 23rd Ave. collapsed around 7 p.m. Thursday.
The streets will be closed until all debris is removed and the area is secured, according to the city. The building is located between 4th and 5th Street on 23rd Ave.
The following streets will be closed through the weekend:
•23rd Avenue to 5th Street and 4th Street
ªPortions of 5th and 4th Streets west of 23rd Avenue
No injuries were reported in the collapse, said Doug Stephens, the city's public safety director, and the cause hasn't been determined.
"We obviously have a building that is unstable at this time," Stephens said. "It is unsafe."
Kevin Lewis Jr., who owns Jenkin's Barbershop, which is adjacent to the collapsed building, said he was headed home late Thursday when he got a call about the collapse.
"We had been closed for about 30 to 45 minutes," he said. "I'm thankful that it didn't happen earlier. Someone could have easily been killed."
