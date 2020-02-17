Downtown Optimist Club of Meridian hosts pancake jubilee Feb. 25

For the 73rd year, members of the Downtown Optimist Club of Meridian are gearing up for its annual Pancake Jubilee.
The fundraiser, dubbed “Meridian’s Front Porch,” will take place from 6:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 inside the Temple Theater Ballroom.
Organizers invite everyone to come out and enjoy all the pancakes they can eat for $5 a plate, which includes sausage, butter, syrup, milk, coffee and Meridian Coca-Cola products.
The annual event is the primary fundraiser for the Downtown Optimist Club, with proceeds going to support worthwhile youth activities, including Meridian Junior Golf, Boys & Girls Club, Boy Scouts, Care Lodge and many other youth programs in Meridian and surrounding areas.
Tickets are $5 each in advance and can be purchased from any Downtown Optimist Club member or $6 at the door. Call 601-483-4404 or 601-693-8473.
Anyone interested in joining the Meridian Optimist Club or for more information about the Pancake Jubilee can go to www.dtoc.org
