Downtown Optimist Club of Meridian donates thousands to local charities

The Downtown Optimist Club of Meridian held its annual Christmas Giving Luncheon and donated a total of $5,000 to local charities.
Club president Ken Kercheval presented group representatives with checks during the luncheon event.
“The purpose of our club is to keep an optimistic view of the world,” said Kercheval.
According to Kercheval, Cans for Kids received $1,000, the Salvation Army’s Giving Tree (in conjunction with Debs social service club) received $1,500 in gift cards, Shop with a Cop received $1,000, the Harley Toy Drive received $1,000 and the Little Men Mentorship program received $500.
“We had a great turnout and a lot of people left happy,” said Kercheval. “There’s not a better feeling, especially at Christmas time, than to be able to give to those who need it.”
“Knowing that we’re putting smiles on a lot of kid’s faces throughout the community just makes us all real happy. It’s why we do what we do in this club,” he added.
The event also honored one special guest, long-time friend of the club Robert (Bobby) Parker Jr. who was given the Don McNair Friend of Youth Award.
“The club does so many things for so many,” said Parker. “It’s quite an honor.”
“Bobby Parker’s just a special person,” said Kercheval.
Members of the club praised the work of the club and were happy to see the money going towards good causes.
“I’m proud of the club for doing something impactful,” said Aa’Keela Hundnall. “The best part is the money stays right here so you can really see the impact.”
The award recipients are chosen by club members.
“It’s probably a harder decision to decide who’s not getting it than to pick the winners,” said Kercheval.
